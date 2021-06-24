Grafton family donates $200K to pediatric neurosurgery program at Albany Med

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large donation was given to the pediatric neurosurgery program at Albany Medical Center on Thursday. The $200,000 donation came from the Baumes family.

Alan and Nancy Baumes, of Grafton, wanted to honor their son, Jason, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2017.

When Jason was a young hockey player, he was diagnosed with a serious condition that required immediate surgery at Albany Med. His father said he would never forget the way the surgeon treated him in the hours following the nine-hour surgery.

“The time that he spent after the surgery and explained every step, clearly impressed us,” Alan said. “And while Jason’s activities were limited after that, Dr. Waldman was able to tell us that he felt that after several years that Jason could go back to doing what he was doing.”

The money will go toward patient use and education such as 3D printed skulls to better explain to families the type of brain surgery a patient is undergoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire