Governor Cuomo signs legislation combating zombie properties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to allow municipalities to better address zombie properties.

The Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2019 allows local governments to compel mortgage lenders to either complete a mortgage foreclosure proceeding or issue a certificate of discharge of the mortgage for any abandoned properties.

Zombie properties are abandoned homes that have been foreclosed by a bank. This bill would help reduce the number of lots sitting in legal foreclosure limbo for years.

