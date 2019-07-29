Governor Cuomo signs legislation banning bump stocks, extending background check waiting period

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday instituting a number of new gun laws in the state, including banning bump stocks and establishing an extended background check waiting period.
Under current federal law, gun dealers must only wait three days before selling a firearm to a purchaser whose background check is flagged as “delayed”. The legislation signed into law on Monday extends that waiting period up to 30 days, or until law enforcement has completed a more rigorous background check on the purchaser.
The legislation also bans the possession, manufacture, transportation, shipment, and sale of any items that accelerate the firing rate of firearms, rifles, or shotguns. One such device, commonly known as a bump stock, was used in the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.
“For too long gun violence has plagued communities across our nation and while the federal government turns a blind eye, New York continues leading the way forward to protect our families and our children,” Governor Cuomo said. “By signing these measures into law we are strengthening our nation-leading gun laws – banning devices whose sole purpose is to create the most bloodshed in the shortest time frame and providing law enforcement the tools they need to stop firearms from falling into dangerous hands.”