Governor calls off proposal to replace NY license plates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office is seemingly backing down on the proposal to mandate replacing license plates across the state.

The proposal would have charged drivers up to $40 for a new plate.

As the DMV commissioner said weeks ago, this proposal isn’t going forward as we have committed to working with the legislature to create a plan that ensures plates are readable by law enforcement and cashless tolling systems and creates a process where plates older than 10 years are inspected and, if still readable, can be kept. Rich Azzopardi, Sr. Advisor to the Governor

Many lawmakers were outspoken on the idea, saying we don’t need new plates and charging people for those plates would be unfair to taxpayers. A Siena poll released Tuesday showing the proposal was widely unpopular among New York voters.

Senator Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) strongly opposed the proposal, releasing a statement Tuesday saying this is a win for taxpayers.