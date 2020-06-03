Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants in phase two starting Thursday

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed in phase two of reopening.
Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two including: the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York, can reopen for outdoor dining starting Thursday, June 4. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, and all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.
The Governor also announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor had previously announced that the state would allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near future, and a total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries (4 counties do not have hospitals).
“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Governor Cuomo said. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”
Additionally, the Governor confirmed 1,045 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 374,085 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 374,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|1,920
|20
|Allegany
|49
|1
|Broome
|589
|11
|Cattaraugus
|90
|1
|Cayuga
|96
|3
|Chautauqua
|89
|3
|Chemung
|137
|0
|Chenango
|133
|0
|Clinton
|97
|0
|Columbia
|399
|8
|Cortland
|41
|0
|Delaware
|82
|0
|Dutchess
|3,951
|15
|Erie
|6,234
|61
|Essex
|38
|0
|Franklin
|23
|0
|Fulton
|213
|1
|Genesee
|202
|0
|Greene
|241
|0
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Herkimer
|113
|2
|Jefferson
|74
|0
|Lewis
|20
|0
|Livingston
|120
|1
|Madison
|319
|2
|Monroe
|3,048
|59
|Montgomery
|94
|1
|Nassau
|40,644
|72
|Niagara
|1,067
|19
|NYC
|204,872
|495
|Oneida
|1,058
|9
|Onondaga
|2,256
|28
|Ontario
|215
|6
|Orange
|10,460
|11
|Orleans
|246
|5
|Oswego
|112
|2
|Otsego
|73
|0
|Putnam
|1,264
|2
|Rensselaer
|495
|2
|Rockland
|13,259
|36
|Saratoga
|489
|5
|Schenectady
|701
|5
|Schoharie
|51
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|60
|1
|St. Lawrence
|206
|1
|Steuben
|243
|1
|Suffolk
|40,062
|82
|Sullivan
|1,393
|1
|Tioga
|133
|2
|Tompkins
|165
|1
|Ulster
|1,701
|5
|Warren
|256
|1
|Washington
|238
|1
|Wayne
|120
|4
|Westchester
|33,691
|58
|Wyoming
|87
|1
|Yates
|39
|0
