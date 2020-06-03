1  of  3
Breaking News
Protesters march through Albany blocking city streets; rally held at Washington Park Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants in phase two starting Thursday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed in phase two of reopening.

Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two including: the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York, can reopen for outdoor dining starting Thursday, June 4. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, and all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

The Governor also announced that Erie County is now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care. The Governor had previously announced that the state would allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near future, and a total of 52 counties can now resume elective surgeries (4 counties do not have hospitals).

“COVID-19 is still a real threat and we’re still battling it. I know it’s not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society,” Governor Cuomo said. “But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two.”

Additionally, the Governor confirmed 1,045 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 374,085 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 374,085 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany1,92020
Allegany491
Broome58911
Cattaraugus901
Cayuga963
Chautauqua893
Chemung1370
Chenango1330
Clinton970
Columbia3998
Cortland410
Delaware820
Dutchess3,95115
Erie6,23461
Essex380
Franklin230
Fulton2131
Genesee2020
Greene2410
Hamilton50
Herkimer1132
Jefferson740
Lewis200
Livingston1201
Madison3192
Monroe3,04859
Montgomery941
Nassau40,64472
Niagara1,06719
NYC204,872495
Oneida1,0589
Onondaga2,25628
Ontario2156
Orange10,46011
Orleans2465
Oswego1122
Otsego730
Putnam1,2642
Rensselaer4952
Rockland13,25936
Saratoga4895
Schenectady7015
Schoharie510
Schuyler120
Seneca601
St. Lawrence2061
Steuben2431
Suffolk40,06282
Sullivan1,3931
Tioga1332
Tompkins1651
Ulster1,7015
Warren2561
Washington2381
Wayne1204
Westchester33,69158
Wyoming871
Yates390

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak