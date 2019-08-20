Gov. Cuomo signs bill waiving NYS marriage license fees for active-duty military couples

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Active duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their spouses no longer have to pay to receive a New York State marriage license.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday waiving the state marriage license fee for all active duty military members. The bill also allows local governments to waive their own fees for military members.

Currently, a marriage license issued by a town or city clerk in New York State outside of New York City costs $40.

“These brave men and women leave their loved ones behind and risk their lives to protect the freedoms and values that this nation and this state were founded upon,” Governor Cuomo said. “Waiving this fee is one small way to thank these valiant New Yorkers for their service.”