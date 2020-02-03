Gov. Cuomo signs 10-point limo safety regulation package

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a package of legislation enacting a suite of new reforms and safety requirements for the limousine industry in New York State.

The signing comes more than a year after the deadly limo crash in Schoharie which killed 20 people in October 2018.

The package includes 10 bills which mandate stricter safety requirements:

Seat belt requirements

Immobilization of defective limousines, increased penalties for illegal U-turns

GPS requirements

Customer service resource requirements

Regular validation of vehicle and driver safety information

New commercial driver’s license requirements for limousine drivers

Creation of a passenger task force and drug and alcohol testing

“New York stands with those who lost loved one in the horrific crashes that inspired this legislation,” said Governor Cuomo. “And I commend the family members who worked tirelessly to help pass these bills to help prevent future tragedies.”

