Gov. Cuomo doubts ‘right to die’ bill will pass this year in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s not optimistic that legislation allowing the terminally ill to request life-ending medication from a physician will pass before state lawmakers adjourn for the year.

The Democrat weighed in on the legislation during interviews on WAMC and WNYC radio Tuesday.

He said that while he supports the bill, he doesn’t think it can pass the Senate and Assembly this year. Lawmakers are scheduled to complete this year’s session next month and no vote on the bill has been scheduled.

The bill would require two physicians to sign off on the use of life-ending medication.

Cuomo announced earlier in the session that he supported the proposal.

Eight states and Washington, D.C., already allow people to seek a doctor’s help in ending their lives.