Gov. Cuomo directs flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor WWII Hero Sgt. Currey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of World War II Medal of Honor Recipient Francis S. Currey.

Currey, of Selkirk, passed away at 94-years-old Tuesday morning.

Currey earned his medal for his actions during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.

During the battle, he repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire during an early morning German Tank advancement.

During an attack, Currey rescued five Americans who were pinned by German tank rounds. Currey, a rifleman, fired a bazooka, knocked out the tank and shot three Germans before risking his life to save the trapped troops, his 1945 medal citation stated.

Sgt. Currey’s bravery was said to have helped win the decisive battle and shorten the war. He was awarded the silver medal for his actions and later the Medal of Honor.

In 1988, his image was used to create the GI Joe soldier Medal of Honor action figure.

Born in the Catskills, Currey was New York State’s last WWII Medal of Honor recipient.