Gov. Cuomo announces new measures to keep highway workers, pedestrians, cyclists safer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Fiscal Year 2021 Executive Budget includes several measures meant to keep highway workers safe, Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that his 2021 budget would include new measures to implement the Slow Down and Look Out for Highway Workers and Pedestrians Act of 2020, also known as the SLOW Act.

The SLOW Act imposes tougher penalties for violent actions against highway workers, motor vehicle inspectors and motor carrier inspectors, and increases safety measures for pedestrians and cyclists.

Cuomo says the measures are meant to combat the growing number of assaults on highway workers. In the last five years, more than 900 intrusions and incidents of violence toward highway workers within work zones have been reported.

The measure reclassifies violence against highway workers as a 2nd-degree assault, a Class D felony. It also creates a new crime, “menacing a highway worker,” a Class E felony.

Additionally, drivers convicted of 1st, 2nd, 3rd degree assault or menacing will face an immediate six-month suspension of their driver’s license.

the measures also increases fines for drivers who injure cyclists or pedestrians as a result of not exercising care.

