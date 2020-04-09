Live Now
Golf courses close due to state directives

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Because of the continued rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is encouraging everyone to stay home.

Golf courses around the area are now closing due to the state’s updated directives on what is deemed an essential business.

Both Colonie Golf Course and Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course have stopped operation until April 29 or until otherwise notified by the state.

