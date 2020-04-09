Golf courses close due to state directives

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Because of the continued rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is encouraging everyone to stay home.
Golf courses around the area are now closing due to the state’s updated directives on what is deemed an essential business.
Both Colonie Golf Course and Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course have stopped operation until April 29 or until otherwise notified by the state.
LATEST STORIES:
- As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead
- Adventures from home: Making Ossobuco
- Md. YMCA campsite opens for families experiencing homelessness
- Senator under fire for selling stocks getting out of market as ethics group calls for investigation
- Albany Med among first to treat coronavirus with experimental therapy