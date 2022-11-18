SCHENECTDAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Annual Schenectady County Holiday Parade is almost here! This Saturday, November 19 the streets will be filled with festive lights and those who “Dream Big.”

The Schalamont High School Marching Band will be led by Beekman 1802’s mascot, Kindness Ambassador Goatie. The marching band will be alongside the BMX Racers and the Stanford Heights Fire Department. With the theme being, “Dream Big,” Beekman 1802 and Mission Accomplished are finding ways to bring kindness and that dream to the holiday season.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. as Grand Marshall Madelyn Thorne leads over one hundred floats down State Street to the grandstand of Proctors. Recognize the beauty of being able to dream and the limitless imagination of children as you celebrate with those in the community.