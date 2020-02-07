Glow Red ceremony honors women fighting cardiovascular diseases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Various buildings around the Capital Region are glowing red in honor of women who are fighting against cardiovascular diseases.

Nicole Hart, 31, is a stroke survivor and told her story of having a stroke at 27 years old. The CAP COM Financial Center in Albany and more than 60 other buildings are glowing red.

“Go Red for Women is about changing the statistic that cardiovascular diseases are a woman’s No. 1 health threat,” Dr. Adanna Akujuo, cardiothoracic surgeon at Albany Med and president of the Capital Region Board of Directors of the American Heart Association said. “Heart disease is 80 percent preventable, and all of us at Albany Med and the American Heart Association are committed to empowering and educating the women in our communities about ways they can improve their heart and brain health.”

Friday marks Wear Red Day to celebrate the American Heart Association.

