Gloversville’s long abandoned factories being replaced with retail, office, residential projects

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a decades-long decline, the city of Gloversville appears to be on the verge of a renaissance.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker spoke with Mayor Vincent DeSantis about several new projects that seem to be pointing toward a positive future. One such project is underway at a former slipper factory on St. Thomas Place.

“This is going to be a combination of commercial. There will be a retail facility.”

DeSantis says it will include an office space and a new GoodbuyZ location where bargain hunters can find deals on closeouts and discounted items.

It’s just one of several new projects going on in the mayor’s hometown, which has also been home to abandoned leather glove factories and manufacturing facilities.

“We are trying to change the perception. Now that the decline is over, we are in a position where we can attract a lot of development here.”

And DeSantis believes Gloversville, with ample building space and a walkable downtown, is poised for a major comeback. He points to adjacent vacant buildings on S. Main Street, which were just purchased by an IT company.

Another positive sign is just a few blocks down. A developer recently made an offer on the former Somerset building. The proposal is for retail and residential space.

“I really see Gloversville becoming the premier place to live and work and do business in the region. I really see that happening,” he added.