Gloversville Transit System reopens with new guidelines

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New York State still on PAUSE, a local community is doing what it can to ease the burden of travel for its residents.

The Gloversville Transit System is getting back on the road and reopening the public transportation systems. It comes with a change of guidelines for service, including plexiglas installed between the driver and riders, taping off sections to maintain social distancing, and requiring all riders to wear a mask.

Transit Director and Mobility Manager Brent Warren said it is one step closer to normalcy and gives people something to look forward to.

“A lot of people depend on transit, and we understand that,” he said. “We’re running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., so five runs around the city. Same route as usual. I think seeing the buses brings a lot of people some hope for some normalcy in our lives. It’s hard to go anywhere without seeing one of our buses running about someplace. So now seeing them run again, I think might even bring some hope to people that things are going to get back to normal sooner than later.”

The Gloversville Transit System is also looking to hire a full-time mechanic and is now accepting applications.

