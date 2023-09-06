GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville Police have a suspect in custody for an attack on a woman near the local rail trail.

It’s 9:45 pm, last Tuesday night in Gloversville. A woman is walking near the intersection of South Main and Broad Streets when suddenly she’s attacked. Detectives say that attacker was 41 year old Kristerfer Passino who allegedly emerged from the wooded area of a nearby rail trail.

The woman screams and is able to escape, but not without injury. The suspect’s accusatory goes on to detail that Passino stabbed the victim in the abdomen once with an unspecified sharp object. A wound so severe that the victim had to be treated at a hospital

After releasing a picture of the suspect, detectives received a tip leading them to identify and arrest the suspect.

Passino is charged with second-degree assault. NEWS10 spoke to an official at the Gloversville police department, who did not want to comment on the specifics of the ongoing investigation, but anticipates that more charges will be filed.

Violent Assault Charges. These kind aren’t unique to Mr. Passino’s rap sheet. He’s classified as a level three violent sexual offender, having committed rape and kidnapping in 2003. A crime he was paroled for last September.

Neighbors did not want to appear on camera, but give deferring accounts on the neighborhood’s character. One man telling me he’s never heard of a crime like this happening here. Another neighbor saying that it’s a troublesome area, and more surveillance is needed.

Passino was remanded without bail at the Fulton county jail. His next court date is scheduled for September 20th.