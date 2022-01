Police are asking for help to find this dog’s owner (Gloversville PD)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department is asking for help locating a dog’s owner in regards to an animal abuse case. Police said the dog was found Thursday on Park Street near Eagle Street.

If you have any information as to who this dog’s owner is, you can contact the Gloversville Police Department Sergeants Desk at (518) 773-4506.