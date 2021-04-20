Gloversville officials to hold revitalization meeting

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With final plans on the revitalization of one local city set to be submitted to the state, city officials are inviting the community to a virtual meeting for input on the final decisions.

The city of Gloversville announced a public meeting will take place Thursday where city officials will discuss plans for the EPA grant the city received in 2019 for assessment on the city’s Brownfield sites.

Gloversville will look to capitalize on the grant, according to the mayor, in conjunction with two other grants received for the local waterfront revitalization plan and a Brownfield opportunity area plan that will include over $500,000 in funding.

Mayor Vincent DeSantis said the superfunding will not only help clean up areas around the city, but it will also aid in the redevelopment and overall improvement of the city.

“We are in position to be able to, you know, begin to rebuild again a new 21st Century city here, and redevelopment brand new things in our neighborhoods,” he said. ” Things that will improve the quality of life of our people and increase the value of those neighborhoods and increase the value of every piece of property in those neighborhoods.”

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and anyone that would like to voice their opinion is asked to request a zoom link from the city clerk’s office.