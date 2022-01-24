Gloversville man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kent Tucker, 24, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and crack, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

As part of his guilty plea, Tucker admitted that in August 2020, he possessed meth pills and crack with the intent to distribute them. He also admitted to possessing a loaded, stolen firearm to protect his drugs and drug proceeds.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 24, 2022. The DOJ said both parties have recommended 7 years in prison for Tucker, which the judge could accept or reject. If the judge rejects the recommendation, Tucker would be able to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial. 

