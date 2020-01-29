Gloversville man charged with making a terroristic threat

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a terroristic threat, after officials say he threatened to shoot his coworkers.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Michael Downing threatened employees at his Fultonville workplace with gunfire. Downing’s alleged threat was reported to the sheriff’s office which investigated the claim and placed Downing under arrest.

The sheriff’s office arrested Downing on one charge of making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. He was arraigned in Town of Glen Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.