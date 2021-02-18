Gloversville man arrested for ‘possessing pipe bombs’

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 41-year-old Gloversville man has been arrested on charges of possessing pipe bombs “as unregistered destructive devices.” Officers say they spotted the pipe bombs while conducting a February 12 welfare check on Michael D. Darling.

Gloversville Police responded to the suspect’s McLaren Street residence after an individual contacted police concerned about his safety.

After entering the residence, officers allegedly spotted the devices in “plain view” and subsequently left the residence.

Officers evacuated residents from the surrounding area and obtained a search warrant.

Six “capped metal pipes that each appeared to contain propellant powder and small metal balls” were recovered when officers searched the house. Rolls of fuse, propellant, and other items that could be used to manufacture explosive devices were also found during the search.

An ATF Special Agent claims the devices “were in, or could readily have been put in, operating condition.”

Darling is currently in custody and scheduled to attend a detention hearing at Albany federal court on February 24.

If the 41-year-old is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison followed by up the three years of supervised release.

The case is currently being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Gloversville Police Department, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Amsterdam Police Department.