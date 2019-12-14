Gloversville man accused of sexual abuse, attempted kidnapping

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year old Gloversville man has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a juvenile to sexual contact by force.

Police were called to the Gloversville Middle School Friday morning for the report of a juvenile female who was assaulted on the Spring St. Hill behind the high school.

An investigation, including multiple surveillance cameras and physical evidence, determined Nicholas Warner, 18, grabbed a juvenile female, attempted to pull her behind a building, and subjected her to sexual contact by force, police said.

Warner was charged with Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information concerning Warner is asked to contact the Gloversville Police Department at (518) 773-4506.