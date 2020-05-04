Gloversville hospice makes Memory Bears for loved ones

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Losing a loved one is never easy, so one local care center is teaming up to try and help ease the burden.

Mountain Valley Hospice is teaming up with the Sew Busy Quilt Guild to make Memory Bears for relatives of lost residents. Sentimental pieces of clothing, or items like a button or a patch, are incorporated into a stuffed bear.

According to Community Outreach and Volunteer Services Manager Kelly Montanye, the reactions from the recipients of the bears has been overwhelming.

“It could be an old bathrobe; it could be an old sundress; and we have them made into bears for loved ones,” she explained. “I was blown away by walking up to the door of these people and see them melt as soon as they saw the bear. They were so glad to have them back home with them and find a special place in their house to put them.”

