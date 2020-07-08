Gloversville high parents question 2020 graduation plans

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A small group of parents and seniors held a protest in Gloversville. The protest comes after Gloversville High laid out their graduation ceremony plans for the class of 2020.

According to the school’s website, the plan is to record students receiving diplomas in their cap and gowns. Then, at a later date, parents will have the opportunity to watch the virtual ceremony drive-in style.

Since state guidelines only allow up to 150 people at outdoor graduations, parents will not be able to attend the filmed portion.

“We have 143 seniors. Our parents cannot attend because its only 150 people that can attend. But if we break it down into three groups at least two parents can go to the ceremonies,” said Josie Christman, Gloversville Senior.

Following the protest, the group plans to take a signed petition to the high school.

