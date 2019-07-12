Gloversville golf course trading tees for solar panels

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An old golf course in Gloversville may soon generate energy for over 1,000 homes.

Troy-based Eden Renewables has proposed to turn the Pine Brook Golf Course into a climate friendly utopia. The company’s Chief Development Officer, Giovanni Maruca, explained what that’ll look like.

“Right now, it still looks like a golf course that has not been in operation in a few years,” Maruca told NEWS10 ABC. “The plan will be to develop that as a pollinator friendly site.”

The plan includes much more than just putting up solar panels.

Image credit: Eden Renewables

Maruca says the old golf course is a good place for the solar farm because it is screened well and will be mostly invisible to the community.

“It’s not like a new housing development where you get a bunch of new cars and traffic,” Maruca said, “it does have a positive aspect for them as well, which is they’ll be able to benefit from subscribing to the solar farm.”

Local schools will be able to take fieldtrips to the farm and learn about renewable energy. Local farmers will be able to harvest honey from beehives on the farm.

If Eden Renewables can work out an exception to a city ordinance, they will be able to use sheep to maintain the grass, rather than a traditional lawnmower.

Once the proposal is approved by the city, the construction should only take a couple of months.

