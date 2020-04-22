Live Now
Gloversville councilman entertains, spreads positivity to community

by: Matthew VanValkenburgh

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New York State on PAUSE still in effect, locals are finding new ways to stay occupied, and the 518RainbowHunt encouraged one local man to spread positivity.

William Rowback, Jr. is a Gloversville Councilman-at-Large and affectionately known as the Morph Man. Donning his rainbow suit, he stopped by the Wells Nursing Home Wednesday to cheer up the residents who watched from their windows.

“I love community pride,” he said. “We need to stand together through thick and thin. When I come up with these ideas, I do it because I want to bring a smile to someone’s face, and just let people know that — just like a rainbow at the end of every storm — there is a rainbow, and it brings us hope. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

