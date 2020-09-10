Gloversville considers allowing residents to own chickens

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During a recent Gloversville Common Council meeting, there’s been discussion on whether or not to allow residents to raise chickens in their own backyards. The mayor is for it, but the majority of the council doesn’t think it’s the best idea.

Some Gloversville residents who’ve been cooped up at home would be interested in raising chickens on their own property. Mayor Vincent DeSantis said, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of residents have called asking to issue a permit to allow backyard chickens within city limits.

“Saying, you know, I’d like to have three or four or five hens and have eggs, and generally, sometimes, people are a little bit older, but a lot of times they have little children, and they would like to make it an educational thing,” he said.

DeSantis doesn’t see any harm in allowing the change as long as there are restrictions

“You have to have certain parameters being able to do this separate from your neighbors. A large enough yard, the chickens would have to be in a coop, and all of that.”

Councilperson William Rowback said he’s not entirely against the idea but more planning needs to be done.

“Will these pent houses attract skunks or foxes or cats or dogs in the area and make it more of a nuisance?” he asked.

The current city code doesn’t stop someone from raising chickens already, but no proposals have been introduced, yet.

