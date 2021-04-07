Gloversville approves outreach center relocation

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the recent approval from the city planning board, a local community outreach center has a new home.

The Gloversville City Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the location of the Rob Constantine Recovery Community and Outreach Center. It’ll be moving form Johnstown to Bleecker Street in Gloversville.

The building will offer more direct pedestrian access and accessibility for city transportation in an area more centrally located for people using the services.

“We can reach so many more people that need our services,” the center’s director, Ginger Cato, said. “We are overjoyed that this whole process is over, and we can just start helping the people that need it.”

The outreach center is expected to be fully moved to their new location by May 1.

