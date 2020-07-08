Gloversville 10-year-old holds bake sale for injured firefighter

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local girl held a bake sale on Tuesday to help an injured firefighter and his girlfriend.

In June, Gloversville firefighter Brandon Lehr and his girlfriend Rachel Ortega were in a serious motorcycle accident. Both needed multiple surgeries to repair broken arms, legs, and other injuries.

Sophia McConville, 10, held a fundraiser with her mom outside their home on Main Street in Gloversville.

“I felt super sad,” she said. “And people say watch out for motorcycles, but really you should be watching out for people in cars because people are most likely texting in their cars.”

She said part of the money raised also went to the local animal shelter.

