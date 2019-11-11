Glitch with airport’s new parking system causes delays

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport’s new parking system has been causing some confusion and delays. The worst of it came Friday night, when one traveler told NEWS10 ABC they were stuck in traffic for nearly two hours.

“New parking system, please have patience,” reads the sign greeting travelers at Albany International Airport. But patience was running low among those stuck in traffic trying to leave the long-term parking Friday night.

“People around me started beeping horns and they were yelling and it was starting to get a little tense in there,” said Chad Hall.

After landing in Albany after a business trip to Atlanta, he got into his car on level 5 of the parking garage and was immediately stuck.

“From there I could see the traffic snaking through all of the long-term parking lot wings and also down to the gate, and there appeared to be one gate open for the new system,” said Hall.

He says it was nearly two hours before he got out.

An airport spokesperson says the delays were caused by eight flights all arriving at once—an unusual occurrence—that was compounded by a computer glitch with the new system. The spokesperson confirmed there were periodic delays throughout the weekend. But now, things appear to be running smoothly with plenty of parking attendants helping clear up any confusion with the three new ways to pay.

EZPass-Plus

-Your E-ZPass tag will be read upon entry, gate will open

-If you don’t want to pay using your E-ZPass, remove it from window

Express Credit Card

-Insert your credit card into the machine and gate will open

-To exit, insert the same credit card you used to enter

Ticket + Pay-On-Foot Machine

-Press the button to receive a ticket.

-Or pre-pay for at the Pay-On-Foot station in baggage claim

-Exit within allotted grace period, your license plate number will be read or press the intercom for a cashier

Hall flies from Albany about 25 times a year, but after Friday’s experience, he says he’ll be staying away for a while.

“Very frustrating and hopefully they get it worked out for next time.”

Hall says he had to pay for parking despite the delay, but an Albany International Airport spokesman tells me that whenever there are delays in the future they’re going to lift the gates and let people go through free of charge.