Glenville motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 5S

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 28-year-old Glenville motorcyclist was killed when a car crashed into him in Amsterdam Friday evening.

The accident took place around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said a motorcycle being operated by a 28-year-old Glenville resident was traveling on Route 5S when a Subaru, being driven by an 83-year-old Amsterdam resident, crossed in front of the motorcycle while turning left onto Rte. 30.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries and later died. The driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.