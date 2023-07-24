GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Glenville held emergency vehicle operation training to help officers master high speed driving in the event of a car chase. Police pursuits don’t happen often in small towns like Glenville, but when they do officers want to be prepared.

MORE News & Weather from NEWS10

“If we’re not doing it every day, if we’re not practicing it every day, if we’re not going to be well-versed in it that’s why these kinds of trainings are very important to keep up that level so that we’re doing these things as safely as possible” said police officer Sarah Sikora who lead the training.

Under the hot sun on the sweltering Schenectady airport tarmac, the cops were readying themselves incase of action.

“We’re out there driving all the time so it’s so important when we’re out there on the roads to know what’s going on and to be ready to react to certain situations. Whether a car pulls out in front of us or somebody’s riding their bike on the sidewalk, anything like that pops up we need to be able to react and act accordingly” Sikora said.

Breaking, turning, reversing. The course was centered around those three elements. Seems like basic driving moves but being able to complete them at high speed with great precision is key in the event of a pursuit.

Driving Dodge Chargers and Ford Focuses, the officers were focused on dodging obstacles at high charged speeds to mimic navigating traffic in a car chase.

“We’re not the only ones there on the roadway right” Sikora said. “We need to be able to safely maneuver around cars and get to call safely for both us and for the public” she added.