Glenville digging out after snowstorm

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville residents spent much of Thursday digging out of the snowstorm that dumped more than two feet on the town overnight. NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Liana Bonavita measured between 28 and 29 inches at her house.

In her neighborhood, Peter Favata had already spent a few hours clearing the back of his house for the dog, and a path down his driveway to the road, where he was clearing off the fire hydrant. He remembered a storm in the 70’s that he thought could have been even more snow, but called this “a big one.”

“And of course my snow blower won’t stay running, so I shovel,” Favata said, as he continued the arduous job.

“As you can see, I’d much rather be down in Miami watching the Dolphins,” he said, dressed head to two in the classic orange and teal colors of his beloved NFL team. “But at least I’m not a Jets fan. They’ve got it worse.”

Favata focused on the silver lining, as so many have been forced to do time and time again in 2020.