Glens Falls protest joins national movement on eve of impeachment vote

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A march supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump and calling for the accountability of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik resounded Tuesday night through downtown.

The protest was one of over 500 events across the country. Over 300 people signed up to attend on change.org, and turnout was strong despite a day of hazardous weather.

Counter protests from groups American Patriots Express and North Country Deplorables were centered around the door of Elise Stefanik’s office on Warren Street. The march stayed on the other side of the road.

