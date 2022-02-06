71-year-old killed in Glens Falls hit-and-run

The Glens Falls Police Station and City Hall nestle into over 2 feet of snow.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after an elderly Glens Falls woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the city early Sunday morning.

The accident took place around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 6. Police said a 71-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle on Broad Street near South Western Avenue, and the driver left the scene.

The victim later died at Glens Falls Hospital. She has been identified as Nina Dever, of Glens Falls.

Police have identified the driver, who struck Dever, but their identity is not being released as the investigation is ongoing. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has also been secured by police.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 761-3840.