Glens Falls Hospital furloughs 338 employees; leaders take pay cuts

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls Hospital announced Monday that 338 of their staff were being furloughed due to the effects of COVID-19.

In a statement, the hospital cited an executive order calling for the temporary halt of all clinical procedures that can be postponed for the time being. This has led to not enough work for staff for the time being.

“Making changes to our team members’ employment status is never easy,” the release reads. “We recognize the financial impact of the pandemic makes it difficult for everyone.”

The hospital said they plan to bring back affected employees as soon as possible. Furloughed employees will continue to get health, dental and vision benefits while off work, with the hospital paying both the employer and employee contributions in order to maximize support.

Executive leadership at the hospital are taking voluntary pay reductions, as well.

The hospital isn’t the only medical services operation to resort to furloughs recently. Effective last week, Hudson Headwaters Health Network furloughed 85 staff, most of them not practitioners.

Glens Falls Hospital employees still active are working both in and outside the hospital itself. Last week, a new coronavirus testing site opened outside the Warren County Municipal Center, staffed by hospital personnel.

Latest stories: