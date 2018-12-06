GivingOn10: Teton Management’s company holiday party with a twist

Kudos to Erin O’Brien who works for Teton Management in Pittsfield!! She was the first to send us a picture of how her company is helping others during this holiday season.

O’Brien says employees at Teton Management forego a company holiday party and instead they shop, cook & serve a festive holiday lunch for others at a local Christian Center in Pittsfield, Mass.

