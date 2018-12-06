#GivingOn10: Teton Management’s company holiday party with a twist

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Teton Management_1544110529168.jpg.jpg

Kudos to Erin O’Brien who works for Teton Management in Pittsfield!! She was the first to send us a picture of how her company is helping others during this holiday season.

O’Brien says employees at Teton Management forego a company holiday party and instead they shop, cook & serve a festive holiday lunch for others at a local Christian Center in Pittsfield, Mass.

Tell us how your family, group, or organization is giving back. No gesture is too small. Post it on WTEN’s Facebook page or send it to news@news10.com. We’ll share it on air or online! #WakeUpWith10#GivingOn10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga