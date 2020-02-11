GivingOn10: Saratoga Hilton donates to Beyond My Battle

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week, the Saratoga Hilton announced that the $9,100 raised during its 25th annual Breakfast With Santa event will benefit Beyond My Battle.

Beyond My Battle is a Saratoga-based organization focused on reducing the stress and anxiety felt by those diagnosed with a serious illness, disease, or disability.

Managers at the Saratoga Hilton say they are happy to help support a local organization that embodies the spirit of giving back.

