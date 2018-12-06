#GivingOn10: Local woman & sister donate toys to Children in the ER in memory of lost child

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ER Toys Giving on 10_1544112711571.jpg.jpg

Carol Wilwol and her sister sent NEWS10 this photo of how they choose to give back over the holidays.

Carol and her sister buy toys, wrap them and hand them out to kids in the ER at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. It’s all in memory of the son Carol lost in 1988. Her parents started the effort, and now Carol and her sister keep it going.

Tell us how your family, group, or organization is giving back. No gesture is too small. Post it on WTEN’s Facebook page or send it to news@news10.com. We’ll share it on air or online! #WakeUpWith10#GivingOn10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga