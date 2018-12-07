GivingOn10: Christmas party to collect donations for church resource center

Amy Granfor says she and her family throw a party every year when they turn on their Christmas lights. But their parties are for a good cause.

Granfor says last year, she asked her guests to each bring one item to donate. Granfor and her guests were able to donate three large totes to her church’s resource center.

This year, Granfor and her guests will collect items to donate to a family through Rensselaer County DSS.

She says she looks forward to continuing this tradition of holiday charity into the future!