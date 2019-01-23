#GivingOn10: Bringing a little ‘Kindness’ to kids at Albany Med

This is the Kindness Cart. With some help from the community, Christopher Fain filled the cart with items like comfort items like snacks, and drinks, as well as necessities like toothpaste, soap, and shampoo.

Fain plans to bring the Kindness Cart to the Children’s Hospital at Albany Med and distribute the items at no cost to the kids or families.

Fain says he came up with the idea after meeting with child life specialists at Albany Med.

To find out more about the Kindness Cart visit: www.kindnessisfoundation.org

