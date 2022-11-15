GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 NYSPHSAA Girls Volleyball Championship is returning to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The championship will take place on November 19 with the winners crowned on November 20.

Opening ceremonies for the 2022 NYSPHSAA Girls Volleyball Championship will begin on Saturday, November 19 at 7:45 a.m. The morning pool will begin at 8 a.m. with class AA, C and D. Afternoon play will begin around 3 p.m. with class A and B.

Teams

AA Shenendehowa, Massapequa, Corning, Lancaster

A Burnt Hills, Cornwall, Irondequoit, Calhoun

B Hendrick Hudson, Wayne, Seaford, Westhill

C Galway, Portville, Lansing, Port Jefferson

D Lake George, Harley Allendale Columbia, Mount Academy, Living Word Academy



Cash sales will not be available at the door. All tickets need to be purchased digitally prior to the event. Tickets are $11.50 and can be bought through GoFan which is linked on the NYSPHSAA website.