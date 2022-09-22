GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Varsity Girls Ice Hockey is finally coming to Section Two. The Adirondack United Hockey Team will be complied of six local school districts to form a girls varsity ice hockey team.

Section two has been void of a girls varsity ice hockey team until now. The schools below will be combined to form the Adirondack United Hockey Team.

Corinth Central School District

Glens Falls City School District

Hudson Falls Central School District

Saratoga Springs City School District

South Glens Falls Central School District

Queensbury Union Free School District

Tryouts will begin on November 14 at the Glens Falls Recreation Center Ice Rink on Fire Road. The team will consist of students in grades nine through twelve. Games will be played against teams in Section 7, Section 10, Section 3, and a few area programs out of Vermont.

South Glens Falls Central School District Athletic Director Matthew Griep states, “We’re extremely excited and blessed to be in an area where the community embraces ice hockey. We have the infrastructure and support to make this a reality. All participating districts have administrations that support student extracurricular activities, and for them to allow us to pursue this endeavor, we’re very grateful for that.” “We know it’s going to be a huge success. We’re already hearing the buzz. I’ve been fielding calls about schools wanting to join the merger, so we know it is generating interest.”

The team’s first game will be on November 23 away against defending state champion Skaneateles Central School District. The first home game will be at the Glens Falls Recreation Center on December 3 against Beekmantown Central School District. For further information, questions can be directed to the athletic directors of each participating school.