Girls On The Run goes virtual

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Virtual races have kept many occupied during this time and for one campaign that aims to help out young girls in the Capital Region, they’re not letting this pandemic stop them from crossing the finish line.

Girls On The Run is a national non-profit organization with a local chapter here in the Capital Region. The goal is to inspire 8 to 13-year old girls to be joyful, confident and healthy.

While they usually have a 10-week curriculum in both the fall and spring, ending with a 5k celebration, the pandemic has forced them to go virtual and empower the youth through new methods.

With the help of online training videos and weekly zoom conferences, they now have the opportunity to host their own virtual 5k. The program is built around connection, so while it’s been difficult, they say pushing through and finding new alternatives to succeed is why they lace their sneakers.

“Running is a challenging thing, but through this process we learn how much of that is mental. Giving ourselves the tools to believe in ourselves, so when they believe in themselves and they believe in each other and they cross that finish line, it is magical,” Executive director, Sarah Smith Syden, said. “We hope that propels them forward in life and recognize that if they set a goal they can achieve it. you just have to put the work in, right?”

While it’s not the same as an in-person 5k, Syden says it’s a way to build a community through the power of social media. If you’re interested in participating and helping their mission, the 5k registration is open to the all. For more information, click here.

