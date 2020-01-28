Girl Scouts launch new flavor for cookie season

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: MOney is collected as Girl Scouts sell cookies while a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As they do every year, the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York are preparing to sweep the Capital Region. Girl Scout cookie season kicks off on Friday with new packaging and a new flavor: Lemon-Ups.

Lemon-ups are crisp, citrusy, and serve positive messages to girls—literally, with slogans like “I am bold,” and “I am strong,” written on the cookie itself.

Their new packaging features images of scouts camping, canoeing, designing robots, and exploring outer space.

Scouts have always armed themselves with a potent girl power message, but the new cookie and redesigned packaging take it one step further. According to the GSNENY, “refreshed packaging celebrates young female leaders.”

Girl Scouts have evolved from a traditional camping and crafting hobby into an organization that teaches marketable skills in leadership and technology to young women so they can address social issues in their communities. The cookie program, in particular, builds business skills in young, cookie-slinging, hotshot saleswomen.

Lemon-Ups join the ranks of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and Trefoils for cookie season 2020. Sadly, Savannah Smiles—another lemony confection—were retired to make way for the new cookie line.

GSNENY comprises four Girl Scout councils—Hudson Valley, Mohawk Pathways, Adirondack, and North Country—with almost 10,000 girls in 15 counties.