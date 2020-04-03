Girl Scouts launch Cookie Care campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, along with other councils around the country, are launching the Cookie Care campaign.

The program allows customers to order cookies through an online portal for home delivery. It also offers the option to donate boxes to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

Girl Scouts stopped door-to-door sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. The organization believes offering online cookie ordering and delivery can be a source of comfort as well as a great way to give back to the community.

LATEST STORIES: