Girl Scouts camp kicks off at Camp Is-Sho-Da

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After more than a year without camp, the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) will kick off their summer by celebrating the return of Girl Scout camps at Camp Is-Sho-Da on Monday. The return of camp will kick off with a traditional flag raising ceremony, preceded by a short program.

The return of camp will give Girls a chance to reconnect with friends while participating in activities such as swimming, fishing, field games, arts & crafts, nature studied, hiking, and more.

Camp is also an opportunity for Girls to work on earning their Woodswoman patch. For every year a Girl attends camp, they will receive a segment patch. Once they attend camp for six years there will be a special banquet held in their honor and they will join the special group of Woodswomen.

Like many other summer camps this year, they faced staffing shortages leading up to the season.