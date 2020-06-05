Girl Scout cookies to be sold in Price Chopper/Market 32

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday, you’ll be able to buy a box of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies at your local grocery store.
The partnership between the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York and Price Chopper/Market 32 is bailing out troops from all over the state who were unable to sell cookies in the traditional way due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cookies will be on display at the end of the aisles. A portion of the proceeds will be split between Girl Scout organizations across the state.
