Gillibrand wants PFAS federal regulations

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing lawmakers in Washington to set new standards on chemicals like PFOA from entering drinking water.

Gillibrand introduced new legislation that would stop manufacturers from polluting waterways by first placing federal regulations on PFAS chemicals. The bill would also require the Environmental Protection Agency to track the sources of the chemical and set protective limits on the amounts that can be released.

“New Yorkers should be able to trust the water they drink, they water they cook with and bathe with for their children, and want to make sure that it’s safe,” she said. “Access to clean water should be a human right for everyone without exception.”

Several Upstate New York communities have been impacted by PFOA, including Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls in Rensselaer County. Some people living there are now suffering from lifelong illnesses they say were caused by exposure to the chemicals.