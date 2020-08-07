Gillibrand and Tonko agitating for federal aid at Albany City Hall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Paul Tonko will appear at City Hall in Albany at 2 p.m. on Friday. They’ll join local leaders like County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar to discuss potential layoffs for public health care workers, firefighters, sanitation workers, teachers, and other public servants.

The New York political leaders want the federal government to provide direct relief so municipalities can pay for essential services and offset losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. They’re calling for all counties, cities, towns, and villages to have the financial resources they need to support their cash-strapped families, businesses, and communities.

They say the bipartisan Direct Support for Communities Act—drafted by Rep. Antonio Delgado and included in the proposed HEROES Act—would help states like New York recovered from lost revenues and ballooning costs while avoiding local taxes and fee increases.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES