Gillibrand and Tonko agitating for federal aid at Albany City Hall

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks at a town hall meeting during a campaign stop in Michigan, July 12, 2019. (AP / Carlos Osorio)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Paul Tonko will appear at City Hall in Albany at 2 p.m. on Friday. They’ll join local leaders like County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar to discuss potential layoffs for public health care workers, firefighters, sanitation workers, teachers, and other public servants.

The New York political leaders want the federal government to provide direct relief so municipalities can pay for essential services and offset losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. They’re calling for all counties, cities, towns, and villages to have the financial resources they need to support their cash-strapped families, businesses, and communities.

They say the bipartisan Direct Support for Communities Act—drafted by Rep. Antonio Delgado and included in the proposed HEROES Act—would help states like New York recovered from lost revenues and ballooning costs while avoiding local taxes and fee increases.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga